Woman waits for assessment while charged in baby's death

A judge again order a mental health evaluation for an East Berlin woman charged in the death of her infant daughter.

Ashley Decker, 26, has been in line for such an exam since last October as part of a defense request in her case.

She’s charged with felony counts of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

Investigators said Decker’s 2-month-old daughter, Aurora, died from hypothermia and methamphetamine toxicity in the early morning hours of Jan. 27, 2022.

Temperatures had fallen into single digits while the baby slept in a bed with Decker and Decker’s boyfriend, Robert McCachren, in a pop-up camper in the 100 block of Bentz Mill Road, police said.

Aurora wore only a diaper and was covered with a blanket at the time. A small propane heater provided some warmth in the camper, according to police.

Investigators found traces of cocaine, heroin and meth on evidence collected from the camper — tests found the blanket that covered the infant had cocaine residue on it, charging documents show.

MORE:Missing Red Lion teen found dead

MORE:Horse thief had York County mare shipped to Piggly Wiggly in Mississippi: Police

MORE:York County housing market off to rocky start for 2023

As an autopsy found Aurora died in part from meth toxicity, police alleged Decker and McCachren also had drugs in their systems at the time.

Decker was charged in May 2022 as a final autopsy report deemed Aurora’s death a homicide.

She’s been jailed without bail at the York County Prison since then.

Her attorney, Catherine Law, sought a mental health evaluation for her last October, and one was ordered.

During a hearing Wednesday, Law said Decker was still waiting to complete an exam. Law asked to reschedule the hearing a couple months out in order to give time for the assessment.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Gregory Snyder agreed.

He set a new hearing for April 11 and included a new order for the mental health evaluation to happen before then.

McCachren, 29, of Wellsville, was also charged with child endangerment in the case last May. Police arrested him two months later in South Carolina.

Court documents show his next court hearing is scheduled for March 13.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.