Horse thief had York County mare shipped to Piggly Wiggly in Mississippi: Police

An Alabama man is accused of scamming a York County breeder out of a horse, than tricking a Berks County transportation company to haul the mare to a Piggly Wiggly in Mississippi.

But this horse tale has a happy ending: Pennsylvania State Police arrested suspect Bradley Wells and recovered the 4-year-old standard breed pacer, which was returned to Dr. Bill Solomon, the 80-year-old breeder and veterinarian from New Freedom.

Wells, 39, of Irvington, Alabama, is charged in both York County and Berks County, according to state police.

The owner of Pin Oak Lane Farm in New Freedom, Solomon had done a number of online transactions over the years. The horse, named Predict the Future, was up for sale, so when someone called in November about buying the horse, he didn’t think anything of it.

Solomon received a call from a man calling himself Leroy Davis who claimed to be from Mississippi. Davis agreed to the $15,000 asking price and paid with two $7,500 credit card transactions, according to police.

“The money got put in my account by the credit card company and ... I let him have the horse," Solomon said. "We shipped the horse, and the next day, the bank took the money out of my account. I didn’t know they could do that, but they can, I guess.”

Solomon said in retrospect he should have noticed some red flags.

“First of all, I usually don’t sell horses in Mississippi or Alabama,” Solomon said. “The second thing is, he asked a lot of strange questions when he was buying the horse. You don’t really expect that out of a person that has much experience. The third thing is, never make a transaction like that with a credit card. I was playing it safe until I had the money in my account before I shipped the horse. I had no idea they could take it back out. I really learned a few things about that.”

The horse was transported to an address in Moss Point, Mississippi. Solomon said the horse eventually arrived at a Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Mississippi.

“At which time, his friends picked the horse up and moved it where the state police found it,” he said.

After realizing what happened, Solomon contacted Pennsylvania State Police.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen,” he said. “I wasn’t too optimistic about the whole situation. The fraud was committed and he had the horse.”

State Police Criminal Investigator Timothy Reynolds took the case, and the investigation eventually led to Brook Ledge, Inc., a horse transportation company located in Berks County. The company was victimized twice by the man calling himself Leroy Davis, who paid by credit card for transport of the horse to a facility in Lexington, Kentucky and then on to Moss Point.

Officials with the facility in Lexington would not let the man known as Davis take the horse in a trailer he had because they dubbed it inadequate and unsafe, according to police. Davis then paid the transport company with a credit card to take it to Mississippi.

The transport company eventually found out that all the credit card transactions involving Davis were fraudulent and were reported so by the rightful owners of the credit cards for each transaction.

Solomon said Brook Ledge was very helpful as the investigation played out, "giving us the details of the trip down.” He said the company took pictures along the way to document the trip.

Reynolds eventually obtained a search warrant to explore the multiple phone numbers used to facilitate the transactions, which led to Wells and an address in Irvington, Alabama. He contacted the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department, which sent officers to the address and found a horse matching Predict the Future’s description and a trailer that matched the one seen in Lexington and Moss Point.

The investigation also uncovered that Wells was associated with an address in Moss Point, which was on the bill of sale for the horse under the name of Leroy Davis.

“It was the hard work of the police here that resulted in such a good ending,” Solomon said. “If it hadn’t been for the effort of the Pennsylvania State Police, the horse would probably be in a very abusive situation somewhere down in Alabama or Mississippi.”

Predict the Future eventually arrived back into Solomon’s possession in mid-January.

Wells was charged theft, access device fraud, and criminal use of a communication facility. Charges were filed on Jan. 6 in Magisterial District Court 19-3-04, and Wells turned himself in at the York state police barracks on Jan. 18. On Feb. 1, Reynolds obtained another arrest warrant for Wells on the charges of theft of services, access device fraud, and criminal use of communication facility in Berks County for using a fraudulent credit card to facilitate the transportation of the horse through Brook Ledge.

Solomon was grateful for the work Reynolds did on the case.

He “was very, very tenacious on the job. I think because it’s an animal, he made a special effort,” Solomon said.