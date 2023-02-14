Tiny York City's homicide rate last year topped Philadelphia, New York and Chicago

May 6, 2022, is a date William Padilla will never forget. That was the day he lost his only child, Roman Padilla, to a gunman.

Detectives told him that his son apparently had tried to fight with the man in the ski mask before he was shot. Whoever was involved clearly didn’t know his son, William Padilla said.

“They robbed him for nothing, because he didn’t have anything,” he said.

At the time, the still-unsolved slaying was the ninth homicide of the year in York City, but the violence continued and 2022 ended with a record 22 homicides.

"Horrific" was how York City Mayor Michael Helfrich described it.

In fact, York's homicide rate last year topped the rates in nearby, similar-sized cities — and was higher than several major metropolises.

How York compares: Per capita rates allow for comparisons between cities of different sizes. Those rates are calculated by dividing the number of homicides by a city’s population multiplied by 100,000.

Using homicide figures from last year, York City, with a population of around 45,000, had a per capita homicide rate of 49 per 100,000 in 2022.

That rate is higher than the rates in cities that are nearby and similar in size.

The rate in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania's capital with a population of 50,135, was nearest to York, with a per capita homicide rate of 44 per 100,000 people. Lancaster, population 57,503, had a per capita homicide rate of 12 per 100,000 people.

York’s per capita homicide rate was higher even than much larger cities:

Philadelphia, with a population of 1.56 million, had 504 homicides in 2022, for a homicide rate of 32 per 100,000 people.

Pittsburgh, which had the most homicides it has had in the last 10 years with 71, had a per capita homicide rate of 24 per 100,000 people.

New York City, with a population of 8.4 million people, had per capita rate of 5 homicides per 100,000 people.

Chicago with a population of 2.9 million and which some have called one of the more violent cities in the country, had a per capita homicide rate of 25 per 100,000 people.

Baltimore, population 576,498, topped most major cities in per capita homicide rates, including York City. Baltimore had a per capita homicide rate of 58 homicides per 100,000 people.

Size of population: P.J. Verrechia, a professor of criminology and criminal justice at York College, said the value of such statistics is that they are a basis for comparison, and per capita numbers are fair when used that way.

"It wouldn't be fair to say there were 10 homicides here or 15 homicides there without looking at the population," he said. "That's the value. It gives up cross-jurisdictional comparison."

But, he said, there are many other variables behind the numbers.

"Part of the problem is so much else goes into it," Verrechia said. "Things like the level of policing or initiatives that certain areas take. If you think of that in this day and age, we have some jurisdictions that are telling the police to back off and there's other jurisdictions that don't. Is that really a fair comparison to look at homicide rates in those two areas?"

Although some crime data is not trustworthy, he said, homicide data generally is reliable.

"One of the problems with official statistics is that you only get crimes reported to the police," Verrechia said. "So things like the Uniform Crime Report that say they measure crime, really they measure reported crime. There is a difference, but not really with homicides. I think you can trust that."

The York City per capita rate fluctuated during the five years prior (2017 to 2021) to last year. Prior to 2022, the highest per capita homicide rate was 38 per 100,000 in 2019. A year later in 2020, York City had a per capita homicide rate of 24 per 100,000, the lowest among those years.

The bulk of York County's homicides last year were in York City. With a population of just over 458,000, the county's 28 homicides translate to a rate of 6 per 100,000.

York County's per capita homicide rate remained relatively steady for the five years prior, with around 4 homicides per 100,000 people. In 2017, the per capita rate was around 6 per 100,000 when York County had 27 homicides.

Lancaster County's per capita rate over the same period has remained steady with 2 homicides per 100,000 while Dauphin County per capita rate has averaged around 10 per 100,000 people.

Addressing the violence: York Mayor Michael Helfrich has said the city has taken a multi-pronged approach to the address the spike in homicides and gun violence in general, such as using the Group Violence Initiative and adding 12 new officers for an expanded police force of 111.

York City also is seeking additional funds to give police more tools to catch those who commit violent acts, he said.

The mayor is asking City Council to approve more equipment, including ShotSpotter, which is a gunshot detection system that allows officers to more precisely determine where shots are occurring instead of relying on reports only.

The city is also exploring the installation of a community camera system similar to one in Lancaster City to put eyes on areas where violence may happen.

Neither Helfrich nor Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow immediately responded to requests for comment on this report.

It has been 10 months since Roman Padilla's murder, and William Padilla said he hopes keeping his son's name in the public eye will help solve the case.

York City Police received a report of a crashed vehicle around 12:45 p.m. on May 6, 2022, in the 800 block of South Pine Street. Officers found Roman Padilla had been shot, and he was rushed to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died from his wounds.

Roman had been waiting at a home on East Cottage Place, William Padilla said, when at least one individual popped out, wearing all black with a ski mask on.

“Apparently, some guys were following him, but I'm not sure how true that was,” William Padilla said. “When he got to his destination, I don’t know if he went to a friend’s house or what, but he was sitting behind the house hanging out in his car I guess waiting and four individuals came out of nowhere.”

Wounded, Roman took off in the car, but passed out and crashed into a tree in the 800 block of South Pine Street, where police found him.

Padilla said there has been progress in his son's case, although it's been slow going.

While statistics tell one story about crime, William Padilla doesn't want the story of his son's homicide to fade from the minds of the public and police.

"It's hard," he said. "If I tell you there's a day I don't cry, then I'm lying to you."