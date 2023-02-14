Surveillance video helped lead to arrests following York City shooting: police

Video surveillance footage played a key role in the arrest of two men within hours of a York City shooting on Friday, investigators say.

Gregory Counts, 54, and Dennis Douglas, 47, both of York City, face charges related to their involvement in an alleged shooting incident in the 600 block of East Market. A 49-year-old man was found injured from a gunshot wound, police say.

According to court records, investigators reviewed footage from multiple cameras in the area after the shooting. From that footage, they were able to get a suspect profile and determined which way the suspects fled from the scene.

One of the videos, according to investigators, showed Gregory Counts and a third man fighting with the victim at the entrance of a breeze way and a noticeable gunshot is heard. Another video showed Douglas with another gun he retrieved from a nearby apartment after the altercation between the victim, Counts and the third man had begun. Eventually, police said video showed the fight breaking up and the three men leaving the area with the victim remaining.

Based on those videos, police were able to find Counts and Douglas at an apartment near the scene of the shooting. According to police, both men were still wearing the clothing they were wore in the videos.

Investigators say additional videos showed that Counts initiated the altercation with the victim. The victim later told police at the hospital that Counts shoved him before allegedly shooting him twice at close range. The victim said he was able to overpower Counts to get the gun as Counts and the third man involved continued to assault the victim. Investigators say Counts recovered the gun and fled the area.

Police executed a search warrant on the apartment where, according to court records, a large quantity of marijuana was recovered along with a rifle, a handgun and ammunition.

Counts faces charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and illegally possessing a firearm. He is being held at York County Prison with bail denied. Douglas is charged with illegally possessing a firearm and manufacture with intent to deliver. He is currently being held at York County Prison with bail set at $250,000, according to court records.

The third man involved in the altercation has not been charged in case thus far.

Counts and Douglas have preliminary hearings scheduled Feb. 24 before Magisterial District Judge Thomas Harteis.