Now 18, teen homicide suspect faces case as an adult

A recent birthday means that a teen accused of killing another outside William Penn Senior High School in York City last year will move forward as an adult.

Javion Roman is charged with first- and third-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment. York City police allege he fired a handgun eight times as he shot across South Pershing Avenue and into Penn Park the morning of March 23. One of the bullets struck 17-year-old Malaki Beady, killing him.

Beady was walking through the park with two other teens at the time, police said, after they’d left Penn High sometime earlier. The other teens were not injured.

The shooting occurred about an hour before the school let students out as part of a planned early dismissal that day.

Witness statements and security video were among the evidence that helped identify Roman as the suspect, according to investigators.

Roman was 17 years old at the time, making him a juvenile charged as an adult.

As a result, he fell under updated federal requirements for holding youths charged in serious crimes.

Changes that took effect in December 2021, as part of the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act, included regulations that juveniles charged as adults can’t be held in adult jails unless courts find reasons to keep them there.

Judges have to consider certain criteria for such detentions, including the youths’ maturity level, the severity of the charges and whether jurisdictions have access to juvenile detention centers.

Courts also have to hold hearings once a month to review the issue.

Roman and several other teens charged as adults in York County underwent that process for the past year in what were designated “interest of justice” hearings.

One common thread in each case was the county does not have a secured juvenile detention facility, and space wasn’t available to transfer them to such centers elsewhere in the state.

So local judges have continually decided to keep the youths held at York County Prison, apparently in an area separate from adult defendants and inmates.

In Roman’s case, attorneys on both sides agreed to keep him held at the prison over the last year. In an early interest of justice hearing, prosecutors pointed the severity of the allegations. While his attorney indicated Roman could be at risk for retaliation if released.

The situation changed in December.

A court document from a Dec. 21 hearing show that while the circumstances that kept Roman at the prison remained the same, his birthday came that month and he turned 18.

The court, as a result, found the interest of justice hearings were no longer required each month, the document shows.

Results from a mental competency evaluation Roman’s attorney sought were also still outstanding, the documents show.

Moving forward, a status hearing was set for Monday in the case. And the next hearing is scheduled for March 13, court documents show.

