York City Police arrest two in weekend shooting

York City Police arrested two men following a shooting Friday that wounded a 49-year-old man.

Officers dispatched to the 600 block of East Market Street found the injured man, who was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, police said. His condition was not released Monday.

Officers identified two suspects and arrested them. Dennis Douglas, 47, of York City, is charged with illegally possessing a firearm and manufacture with intent to deliver. He is currently being held at York County Prison with bail set at $250,000, according to court records.

Gregory Counts, 54, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and illegally possessing a firearm, police said. He is being held at York County Prison with bail denied, according to court records.

Both have preliminary hearings scheduled Feb. 24 before Magisterial District Judge Thomas Harteis.

