York City Police arrest two in Friday shooting

Staff report

York City Police made two quick arrests after a shooting Friday that wounded a 49-year-old man.

Officers dispatched to the 600 block of East Market Street found the injured man, who was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, police stated in a news release. His condition was unknown.

During the course of the investigation, officers identified two suspects and arrested them. Douglas Dennis, 47, is charged with simple assault and illegally possessing a firearm. Gregory Counts, 54, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and illegally possessing a firearm.

Both individuals were turned over to York County's Central Booking for arraignment Friday evening.

