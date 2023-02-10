Last seen in West Manchester: 18-year-old woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Northern York County Regional Police are looking for an 18-year-old woman who they said "is missing under suspicious circumstances."

Aniya Bailey was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday at her place of employment, the Crumbl Cookie at 415 Town Center Drive in the West Manchester Town Center.

Her father returned to her work to pick her up, but she was not there, police said.

Bailey entered a Lyft vehicle at 7 p.m. for an unknown destination, according to police. When her phone was turned on, it showed she was in the Hanover area.

Currently, police are working with Bailey’s cell phone provider, looking at social media accounts and bank apps to locate her.

Bailey is described as 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Crumbl Cookie T-shirt, a black Crumbl Cookie hat, black leggings, and a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information, contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org. Case number 2023-005889.