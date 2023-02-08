Man sentenced for dealing heroin that led to overdose death

A Fairview Township man will serve prison time for giving his neighbor heroin before he overdosed a little more than four years ago.

Common Pleas Judge Kathleen Prendergrast sentenced Mark Troup Jr., 51, to 3-6 years in prison Monday following his conviction on a drug dealing charge last October.

Police alleged Troup dealt Dustin Baublitz a baggie of heroin in September 2018, and they then got high.

The next morning, police found the 27-year-old Baublitz dead in the kitchen of his home in the 100 block of Meadowbrook Road in New Cumberland, according to a criminal complaint.

A hypodermic needle was found in his shorts pocket along with a mobile phone which had texts with a contact named “Marky Mark.”

Information on the phone led police to Troup, who lived a few doors down.

An autopsy showed Baublitz died from mixed substance toxicity and that he had fentanyl, morphine, ethanol and marijuana in his system.

Troup was later charged with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a computer and illegal use of a communication device.

He went to trial in October, and after a couple days of testimony, the jury reached its verdict.

The jury acquitted Troup of the drug delivery resulting in death (DDRD) charge. He was then found guilty of delivering a controlled substance and illegal use of a communication device charges. The fourth count was withdrawn.

His sentencing hearing was held Monday. Prendergrast also ordered 9-18 months of confinement on the communication device count.

Court documents don’t show whether the terms were to run consecutively or at the same time.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.