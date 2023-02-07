Dillsburg man stopped by TSA after loaded gun found at security checkpoint

A York County man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officials after a loaded gun was found in his possession before a flight Monday, according to law enforcement officials.

The Dillsburg resident was stopped at Harrisburg International Airport after TSA officers found the 9mm handgun inside a carry-on bag in the X-ray security checkpoint area. The gun, which was confiscated by local police, was loaded with seven bullets, according to a TSA news release.

In addition to a summary offense issued by police, the Dillsburg man also faces a financial civil penalty for carrying weapons — which was recently increased to a maximum of $15,000.

Airplane passengers are only permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage. The firearms must be unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case and declared with TSA.

Additional information on how to travel with a firearm can be found by visiting the TSA website.