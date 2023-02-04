Man surrenders after allegedly trying to strangle fiancee

A Biglerville man surrendered to authorities after being accused of trying to strangle his fiancee in Carroll Township.

Taylor Douglas Shupe, 33, turned himself in at the state police barracks in Gettysburg after being charged by Carroll Township Police Friday with strangulation, among other charges.

Charges stem from an incident that took place Thursday.

Police were dispatched just before 11:30 p.m. to the parking lot of a Sheetz on Route 15, where they met the woman, who told officers Shupe earlier that night had told her he was depressed. The victim said she then asked Shupe when he was going to go back to work and he became defensive and asked why she wanted to know, according to police.

The victim tried to turn the conversation to another subject, but Shupe became angry, stood over her and allegedly started to choke her, police said.

Shupe released her, but then choked her twice more before she was able to leave the residence and meet police at the Sheetz.

The officers took the victim back to the residence, where it was found a handgun and the victim’s wallet were missing, police said.

Shupe was charged with strangulation, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, all second-degree felonies.

Shupe was arraigned on the charges Saturday before Judge Joel Toluba Saturday. Bail was set at $30,000, which Shupe was unable to post, and remanded to York County Prison for confinement.

A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Richard T. Thomas is scheduled for Feb. 17.

