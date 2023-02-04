Carlisle man charged with statutory sexual assault of York Tech student

A 37-year man is facing a number charges, including felony sexual assault, for the alleged statutory rape of a York Tech student.

Brandon Allen Suchonick of Carlisle was arrested by York County Regional Police and arraigned Friday before Judge Thomas L. Harteis on numerous felony charges.

Those charges include statutory sexual assault of a child 11 or older, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with someone less than 16 years of age, unlawful contact with a minor and filming/photographing/depicting a sex act on a computer, which are all first-degree felonies.

Bail was set at $100,000 for Suchonick, who was remanded into the York County Prison when he was unable to post bail.

Suchonick was also charged with aggravated indecent assault and unlawful restraint of a minor, both second degree felonies, and corruption of a minor, a third-degree felony.

Charges against Suchonick stem from incident that occurred on Feb. 1. York County Regional Police were advised of a missing York County School of Technology student. The student got off the school bus and then left school property at the beginning of the school day, police said.

Around 2:40 p.m. that day, a patrol officer saw the student along Pauline Drive adjacent school property, made contact and transported the student to the school.

The student told police of meeting Suchonick through a social media app and coordinated to meet near the school. He then took the student to another location where they allegedly engaged in sexual activity. Suchonick then transported the student back to a location near the school so the student could take the school bus home.

York County Regional Police were able to identify Suchonick through their investigation. An arrest and search warrant were obtained. Police executed the search warrant on Suchonick’s home and arrested him.

Police say the investigation into the case is still ongoing.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Feb. 17 before Magisterial District Judge Scott Laird.