Woman shot after argument over computer: Police

A 59-year-old man was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault Wednesday after a woman was shot in Jackson Township.

David Charles Serio, of Thomasville, was charged with one count of attempted criminal homicide and three counts of aggravated assault, all felonies. He was also charged with propelling missiles into occupied vehicles and recklessly endangering another person, both misdemeanors.

Northern York County Regional Police officers were dispatched just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to Chesapeake Estates for a reported shooting. According to police, officers met with a 54-year-old woman who had been wounded in the hand and shoulder. The wounds were determined not to be life threatening.

The woman told officers that she and Serio got into argument about his computer. As the woman was getting into her car to leave, Serio allegedly fired multiple shots at her vehicle.

Officers were able to make contact with Serio, who was armed with a handgun, and take him into custody without incident.

Serio was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Thomas Riley. Bail was set at $50,000. Serio was taken to York County Prison when he could not post bail. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for March 1.

The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647 or through our tipline at 717-467-TELL or tips@nycrpd.org.