Man acquitted of attempted murder in stabbing, convicted on other charges

A York City man faces prison time for stabbing a rival during a fight last year — but he won’t do time for attempted murder.

A jury acquitted Syied Drummond, 45, of the attempted first-degree murder charge on Jan. 26, at the end of a four-day trial. They then found him guilty of two counts of aggravated assault and a count of reckless endangerment.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Drummond was accused of stabbing Javier Rivera of York multiple times at the Up North Barbershop in the 1100 block of North George Street in August 2020.

Northern York County Regional Police said the two had an ongoing disagreement, which allegedly involved at least one previous fight.

On Aug. 16, Drummond allegedly went into the business, Rivera felt tension, and he went outside to smoke cigarette.

Drummond allegedly followed, according to charging documents, and the situation boiled into a fight. Rivera was stabbed in the process about six or seven times in the torso, according to police.

Drummond then allegedly fled the scene, and a co-worker used Rivera’s car to drive Rivera to York Hospital.

Blood was found in the vehicle. And spots of blood were found on the sides of Drummond’s car when it was found later, according to police.

Diana Spurlin, Drummond’s attorney, argued he acted in self-defense during the trial.

She declined to comment on the verdicts Wednesday. The York County District Attorney’s Office also declined to comment pending the sentence.

In social media posts last week, the office did congratulate Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ed Wiest and Northern York County Regional police on the charges that resulted in convictions.

Court of Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness scheduled Drummond to be sentenced March 8.

