Man accused of pointing gun at neighbor

A man who allegedly pointed a gun at his neighbor in East Hopewell Township was arrested Thursday afternoon by Pennsylvania State Police troopers.

Timothy Kauffman, 37, of Felton was arrested by troopers from Troop J after an incident in the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue.

Troopers were contacted by the neighbor around 5:15 p.m., who told them Kauffman came out of his home and pointed a gun at him as he drove by, according to police.

Troopers tried to make contact with Kauffman, who allegedly refused to come out. Kauffman eventually relented and came out and taken into custody, police said.

MORE:Father's mental health examined while charged in infant son's death

MORE:'Follow me,' York County woman wrote in video before murder-suicide pact

MORE:Volunteers fan out across York County, looking for unhoused residents

Kauffman was charged terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, a first-degree misdemeanor, recklessly endangering another and simple assault, second-degree misdemeanors.

He was arraigned on those charges Friday before Magisterial District Judge Scott Laird. Kauffman’s bail was set at $50,000, but was unable to post it. He is currently in the York County Prison.

A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Laura Manifold is set for Feb. 15.