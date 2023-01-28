Fugitive wanted for York City double shooting apprehended in Connecticut

A man wanted by York City Police for shooting a former girlfriend and her son just before Christmas last year was captured by U.S. Marshals Friday in Connecticut.

Isaac Ramos-Perez, 44, was captured by members of U.S. Marshals Service and the Hartford Police Department. According to a U.S. Marshals news release, Ramos-Perez was found living in a makeshift apartment in an industrial building in Hartford. He was unarmed when authorities apprehended him.

Ramos-Perez allegedly shot the 44-year-old woman and her 24-year-old son multiple times Dec. 23 in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street. Police also suspect Ramos-Perez threatened family members of the victims by saying he would "finish the job" and kill anyone who helped the two victims, according to the news release.

Ramos-Perez was transported to the Hartford Police Department, where he was processed and charged as a fugitive from justice.

He faces two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of illegal possession of a firearm when he is brought back to Pennsylvania.