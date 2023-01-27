'Follow me,' York County woman wrote in video before murder-suicide pact

A YouTube video may have been an indication of what was to come for a family found dead behind their West Manchester Township home on Wednesday.

Morgan Daub, 26, posted a video the day before she and her parents were found dead in a planned murder-suicide that said simply: “Follow me as I follow Christ.”

Morgan Daub’s death was ruled a suicide while the deaths of her mother, Deborah Daub, 59, and father, James Daub, 62, were ruled as homicides by the York County Coroner’s Office. All three died by gunshot wounds to the head.

That video, along with two others, were posted to Morgan Daub’s YouTube channel. Daub appeared in one of the three videos uploaded there, affecting a British accent and describing herself as a member of "a royal priesthood."

"They really f----- with the wrong family," Daub said, in one video posted late last year in which she declared she was "abdicating the throne of England."

West Manchester Police Chief John Snyder, reached on Friday, declined to comment on the YouTube videos nor the status of the case.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said she along with investigators were aware of the videos, but noted that they didn’t raise suspicion that Morgan Daub acted alone. Notes left at the scene by each of the three family members indicated that what happened was a preplanned event, Gay said.

“My release does say that there were communications as evidence that helped us know that this was preplanned," Gay said. "These were from the Daubs themselves. For some reason, it has been interpreted as communications from relatives. The communications were from them — notes they left.”

In one YouTube video, posted in November of last year, Morgan Daub talked about being the next in line for the throne of England, but was abdicating that position.

“You will never have Morgan Elizabeth Daub for queen,” she said in the video. “In fact, I don’t think they will ever have a monarchy again. The Antichrist will seize it by intrigue and then set himself up as king.”

In another video, posted in September of last year, she talked about multiple shadow administrations running the country from the left and the right.

In a note she posted below that video, Morgan Daub wrote:

“My family and I are law-abiding American citizens, yet we are being denied fundamental human rights," she wrote. "We are daily enduring all manner of harassment and illegal, unconstitutional surveillance.”

West Manchester Township Police officers were dispatched to the home just after 11 a.m. Wednesday for a welfare check after a neighbor called. When the officers arrived at the home located in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue, they found the three residents dead on the ground behind the home.

No criminal charges will be filed, the coroner's office stated. Nor will there be any autopsies, because the investigation was consistent with the evidence found at the scene.

West Manchester Township Police led the investigation into the incident. Members of the York County Forensic Unit also responded to the scene.