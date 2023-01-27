Father's mental health examined while charged in infant son's death

The state wants a second opinion on the mental health of a father charged with abusing and killing his infant son.

Daryl Brown, 25, is charged with first- and third-degree murder as York City police say he caused the death of his 2-month-old son in October 2020.

The boy’s mother, Chandler Cole, allegedly told investigators she left the baby with Brown at the home they shared in the 100 block of West Jackson Street while she went to her mother’s home a couple doors down early that morning, according to charging documents.

Brown called Cole about 15 minutes later and allegedly said she needed to hurry back, according to the statement police described.

Cole then found the baby unresponsive, and Brown allegedly told her he choked on formula, charging documents show.

Police and emergency crews responded to the home where the baby was found gasping for air, investigators said.

He was initially taken to York Hospital, and police said a brain injury was discovered there. He was then flown to Hershey Medical Center. Shortly after talking to Cole, police interviewed Brown about the situation.

Brown reportedly told investigators that he was bouncing his son on his leg, but wasn’t holding the baby's head. Brown also allegedly told police the bouncing was violent, and he’s quoted in charging documents as saying the baby “wouldn’t shut up.”

He also allegedly told investigators he has anger problems, and police said he claimed fault.

Detectives alleged bruises were found on the baby’s side, along with rib fractures and spleen tear. A doctor, they said, confirmed the injuries as consistent with child abuse.

Brown was arrested and initially charged with attempted homicide one day after police interviewed him.

Investigators alleged he called Cole from the York County Prison, blaming himself and saying he needs to die, charging documents show.

The boy died a few days later, Oct. 16, while on life support, according to police.

The attempted homicide charge against Brown was then upgraded to homicide. And the murder charges replaced the homicide count after the case reached the York County Court of Common Pleas in December 2020.

At a hearing Wednesday, attorneys said the report from a mental health evaluation Brown’s lawyer sought was submitted recently.

The prosecution now intends to bring in an expert of theirs to review the analysis and produce an opinion. An evaluation was scheduled for early March.

Judge Maria Musti Cook scheduled April 4 as the date for the next hearing to give time for the second evaluation.

