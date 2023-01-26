Police identify three people found dead behind West Manchester Township home

An incident Wednesday in West Manchester Township that found three members of the same found dead behind their home has been ruled a murder-suicide.

According to York County Coroner's report, Morgan E. Daub, 26, committed suicide following the killing of her mother, Deborah Daub, 59, and father, James Daub, 62.

After an investigation and evidence found at the scene by police, including communications from family members, it was determined the three had pre-planned their deaths, the report said.

UPDATE:Coroner rules three people died in murder-suicide at West Manchester home

No criminal charges filed and because the investigation was consistent with the evidence found at the scene, no autopsy will be performed, the coroner's office stated.

According to West Manchester Police, officers were dispatched to the home in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue of just after 11 a.m. for a welfare check after a neighbor called. When the officers arrived, they found the three residents dead outside on the ground behind the home.

West Manchester Police led the investigation into the incident. Members of the York County Forensic Unit also responded to the scene.

York County Deputy Coroner Michele Kirchner and Chief Deputy Coroner Tania Zech responded to the scene and certified the deaths.

Ex-fire chief ordered to pay $16,350 after guilty plea in embezzlement case

New details in crash that killed two in Lower Chanceford Township

Investors to Think Loud partners: Show us the books