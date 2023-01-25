Mental health concerns put Walmart stabbing case on hold

A case against a man accused of stabbing a woman at random at a local Walmart will be on hold for some time while questions about his mental competency are weighed.

Jerod Coty, 30, faces six charges from the attack last year — two felony counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Springettsbury Township police alleged Coty, of no fixed address, used a folding knife to stab a woman three times in the back while she stood in front of him in line at Walmart, 2801 E. Market St., on the afternoon of Sept. 3.

When police arrived at the store, investigators said they found Coty already on the ground with his hands on his head. The knife was found nearby, and a witness identified him, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim had apparently serious injuries, according to police.

Coty was taken into custody, and then interviewed, according to the complaint. He allegedly told investigators he decided to stab a person at random so he could be arrested and sent back to York County Prison.

MORE:15-year-old charged with armed robbery in York City

MORE:Free speech suit over Dante Mullinix case goes to federal appeals court

MORE:Jon and Tim Kinsley, leaders in Kinsley Companies, killed in avalanche: report

The incident occurred apparently one day after he was released from YCP from a separate case. Court documents indicate he had pleaded guilty to a summary trespassing offense in district court on Sept. 2.

In the stabbing case, Coty advanced out of a district court and was arraigned into the court of common pleas in November.

A hearing was then held Jan. 17 where his attorney, Diana Spurlin, noted a petition to determine Coty’s mental competency to stand trial was filed earlier this month.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

She said with the judge’s approval, the case proceedings will be stayed while the competency evaluation is underway.

Judge Harry Ness indicated the documents were signed.

No further hearings are scheduled in the case while proceedings are stayed.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.