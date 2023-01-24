Toxicology tests could help shed light on how Red Lion man died

State police in Delaware are awaiting a toxicology report to determine how Red Lion man, who'd previously been reported missing, died there last week.

Jason Hatchell, a Delaware State Police spokesperson, said an autopsy has been completed on 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh of Red Lion. The toxicology report could shed some light on what happened to Hesketh, who went missing after last being seen Jan 14.

Cottrell said that Hesketh was found dead Thursday inside of the 2008 Volkswagen Jetta that Pennsylvania State Police said Hesketh could be driving when an alert went out that he was missing.

Hesketh was found inside the vehicle in Port Penn, Delaware, which is two hours southeast of Red Lion.

An investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding Hesketh’s death is ongoing, Pennsylvania State Police Troop J spokesperson Trooper James Grothey said.

Pennsylvania State Police were contacted by Delaware State Police and the local coroner’s office there Thursday to help find out the identity of a deceased man they had found. That man turned out to be Hesketh.

Hesketh was last seen in Lancaster County on Jan. 14. Hesketh reportedly left his residence at 126 First Ave. at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, according to state troopers. He was last sighted at noon Jan. 14 in Colerain Township.

