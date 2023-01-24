15-year-old charged with armed robbery in York City

What started out as a transaction to sell a motorcycle ended up with a teenage suspect being charged with armed robbery.

Armani Stewart, 15, of York City is charged as an adult with first-degree felony robbery. He was arraigned Friday in the court of Magisterial District Judge Joel Toluba.

Stewart also is charged with theft by unlawful taking, a third-degree felony, and possession of a firearm by a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor, and simple assault, a third-degree misdemeanor. Stewart’s bail was set at $100,000.

Charges against Stewart stem from an incident that occurred on Jan. 17.

Stewart was riding a mountain bike and approached a man in the 400 block of Mason Avenue in York City, asking the man if he had any motorcycles for sale, according to charging documents. After the man said yes, Stewart asked to start an orange 50cc motorcycle. After some dickering between the two on a price, Stewart allegedly pulled out a gun and ordered the man to give him the motorcycle. Stewart fled on the motorcycle north on West Mason Avenue until he was out of sight.

A day later, York City Police found Stewart in possession of the motorcycle, a sum of cash and a firearm, court documents said.

Friday, the victim identified Stewart in a photo lineup as the person who took the motorcycle and later identified the motorcycle that was recovered as his.

A preliminary hearing on the case is scheduled for Feb. 3.