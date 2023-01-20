More details emerge in death of missing Red Lion man

A Red Lion man who was reported missing since last week was found dead inside of a vehicle in Delaware on Thursday afternoon.

Daniel Hesketh, 38, was found dead inside that vehicle in Port Penn, Del., according to Delaware State Police Public Information Officer Jason Hatchell. Port Penn is about a two hours' drive southeast of Red Lion.

It was not clear whether the vehicle that Hesketh was found in was the 2008 Volkswagen Jetta that Pennsylvania State Police had identified as the vehicle he may be driving.

Hatchell said Hesketh’s cause of death was not determined at this time, pending the results of an autopsy.

Arshon Howard, a spokesperson for the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security, said results of the autopsy would not be made public. Under Delaware law, results of an autopsy are only made known to the next-of-kin, Howard said, noting that they are not considered a public record.

MORE:York receives more than $1 million for water conservation projects

MORE:Mother pleads guilty to child endangerment in Dante Mullinix's death

MORE:North York advances plan for Spooky Nook-style athletics complex

Pennsylvania State Police Troop J spokesman James Grothey said they have been in contact with Delaware State Police and the local coroner’s office there since Thursday to find out the identity of a deceased man they had found. That man turned out to be Hesketh.

An investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding Hesketh’s death is ongoing, Grothey said.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Pennsylvania State Police said that Hesketh was last seen in Lancaster County on Jan. 14.

Hesketh reportedly left his residence at 126 First Ave. at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, according to state troopers. He was last sighted at noon Saturday in Colerain Township.