Missing Red Lion man found dead in Delaware

A Red Lion man who was reported missing since last week has been found dead in Delaware.

Daniel Hesketh, 38, was identified by Delaware State Police Thursday as a deceased man they were seeking to identify, Pennsylvania State Police Troop J spokesman James Grothey said.

Hesketh was found dead in New Castle County, Delaware by the state police there. The coroner, Delaware State Police and Pennsylvania State Police remained in communication with each other as they tried to identify the man, Grothey said, and ultimately confirmed the deceased many was Hesketh.

An investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding Hesketh’s death are continuing, Grothey said.

Pennsylvania State Police said that Hesketh was last seen in Lancaster County on Jan. 14.

Hesketh reportedly left his residence at 126 First Ave. at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, according to state troopers. He was last sighted at noon Saturday in Colerain Township.