Man shoots at resident while trying to break into garage in Spring Garden Twp., police say

Spring Garden Township Police are investigating a shooting incident.

Just before 2:45 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of South Edgar Street. According to police, a resident at that address reported that his alarm system alerted him to possible break-in to his detached garage.

When the man went outside to investigate, he was confronted near the doorway of the garage by a man with a handgun. The man ordered the resident to open the door, but the man declined and backed away toward the house.

The gunman then fired multiple shots in the direction of the resident before leaving the scene on foot. The resident was not injured by the gunfire, police said.

The man with the gun is described as a man in his late teens, approximately 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 in height, with a thin build. He was wearing all black clothing and a black mask.

Anyone who may have information beneficial to the investigation contact Detective James Hott at 717-843-0851 or jhott@sgtpd.org.