Man pleads guilty in fatal York City shooting

A York City man admitted he shot and killed another man in 2021.

Christian Galarza-Rodriguez, 38, pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm during a court hearing Wednesday.

York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Amber Kraft then sentenced him to 15-30 years in a state prison, court documents show.

A first-degree murder charge and two counts of reckless endangerment were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Galarza-Rodriguez was accused of shooting Selvin McEwan Jr., 30, in the 200 block of East Poplar Street on the evening of Oct. 3, 2021.

Police found him with a gunshot wound, and he was then taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

McEwan died about four hours later.

Galarza-Rodriguez was charged nearly a week after the shooting. But he wasn’t arrested at the time.

A U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force tracked him to the 300 block of East Cottage Place about seven months later, and he was taken into custody in May 2022.

Court documents show Galarza-Rodriguez’s sentence was broken down to 15-30 years on the third-degree murder count, and 5-10 years on the firearm count.

The terms will run concurrently, court documents show.

