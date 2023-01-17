Hanover Police probe Carlisle Street shooting

Hanover Borough Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Carlisle Street, a man approached a parked dark-colored sedan that was occupied by four people, one woman and three men, police said.

An argument reportedly started between the man who walked up to the car and one of the men inside the car. A man from inside the car exited the vehicle, causing the other man to run, according to police. A second man exited vehicle and fired several shots in the direction of the fleeing man who was headed toward Gail Street.

No injuries were believed to have occurred because of the shooting, police said.

Police said they suspect the fleeing man got into a dark-colored SUV and left the area.

The four people in the sedan also fled the scene, police said, and were observed driving on Gail Street toward Railroad Street.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a white woman with dark hair, wearing a light-colored long-sleeve shirt. Two of the people in the car were described as white male teens — one tall with dark, curly hair wearing a red hooded sweat shirt and the other thin with curly, dirty blond hair wearing a dark jacket. The fourth person in the car was described as a black man in a puffy, black jacket.

The fleeing man was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575 or call York County 911.