Manchester man arrested on child porn charges

Newberry Township Police arrested a Manchester man on child pornography charges Thursday.

The department's Criminal Investigations Unit executed a search warrant on Myles Howell’s home, which resulted in the discovery of numerous images and videos containing child pornography, police said.

Howell, 31, faces a first-degree felony charge of Sexual Abuse of Children - Photograph, Video, Etc. Sexual Acts. He also faces a second-degree felony charge of Sexual Abuse of Children - Photograph, Video, Etc. Sexual Acts as well as two counts of Sexual Abuse of Children - Child Pornography, which is also a second-degree felony. He also faces a third-degree felony charge of Sexual Abuse of Children - Child Pornography.

He was arraigned on those charges Thursday in front of Magisterial Court Judge Scott Gross. Howell was placed in York County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail, which he could not post.

A preliminary hearing in this case is set for Feb. 1.