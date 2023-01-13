State police arrest man for human trafficking

A traffic stop by Pennsylvania State Police in Fairview Township led to the arrest of a Bensalem man for human trafficking.

Antonio Richard Green Jr., 35, was arrested Jan. 6 after being stopped on a traffic violation around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 83.

The two women who were passengers in the car were reported as missing and endangered, according to police. They were later transported to temporary shelters.

Green was then arrested for Trafficking in Individuals for Financial Benefit, a first-degree felony. Green was arraigned Saturday on that charge as well as a first-degree misdemeanor of Corruption of Minors in the court of Magisterial Court Judge Richard T. Thomas. Green later posted a $15,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Jan. 20.