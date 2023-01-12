Video, statements lead to homicide charges against 19-year-old woman

Video surveillance and statements from a pair of witnesses helped lead to criminal homicide charges being filed against a 19-year-old woman in the shooting death of an 18-year-old New Year’s Eve in York City.

Alajah Holmes, 19, of York City, turned herself in to authorities Friday and is being held in the York County Prison without bail.

Holmes was wanted in shooting death of Amiya Paige, 18, of York City, who was struck in the back by gunfire from a passing vehicle in the early morning hours of Dec. 31. Paige later died from her wounds at WellSpan York Hospital.

According to court documents, video surveillance in the area of the 300 block of West Jackson Street captured the shooting. It showed a white U-Haul van traveling west on West Jackson Street as a group that included Paige was walking in the area near South Newberry Street.

As the van crossed South Newberry, the document said, shots were heard coming from the van. Police recovered four shell casings from the area where the van passed.

Additional video footage showed the van parked in the area before the shooting, court documents said.

Springettsbury Township Police later pulled the van over and questioned the driver. The driver, who stated he started a relationship with Holmes via social media, told police that he was driving Holmes to York City to fight with someone. He stated that Holmes was on the phone with the person who she was going to fight and that the argument escalated. Holmes told the driver that she was going to be jumped as soon as she arrived in that area of West Jackson Street.

The driver told police he didn’t know who Holmes was arguing with.

He parked the van in that area and they waited for the other party to arrive. As the group arrived in the area, Holmes instructed the driver to drive slowly past the group. He told police Holmes pulled out a gun and fired at the group from the passenger window. The driver then fled the area with Holmes still in the van, but Holmes fled the scene with the gun after the Springettsbury officer stopped the van.

A member of the group Paige was with also told police that he had seen a woman, fitting Holmes’ description, fire from the passenger seat of the van. He said that the group tried to run when the gunfire erupted, but Paige was hit. The witness said that no one the group had plans to meet up with another party and no one in the group posted their locations or intentions on social media.

Holmes was arraigned on the criminal homicide charge Jan. 6 in the court of District Judge Adrian Boxley Sr. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Jan. 20.