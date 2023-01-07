Suspect surrenders in shooting death of 18-year-old woman

The suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman last week turned herself into authorities Friday night.

Alajah Holmes, 19, surrendered at York County's Central Booking and is being held at the county prison, York City Police Captain Daniel Lentz said.

Holmes was wanted in connection with the New Year’s Eve shooting death of Amiyah Paige. Paige was shot in the 300 block of West Jackson Street just after 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31, not far from her home in York City.

Paige was transported to York WellSpan Hospital, where she died about an hour later.

An autopsy completed Jan. 3 by the York County Coroner’s Office revealed that Paige died from a gunshot wound to the back.

Holmes was identified as a suspect in the shooting the same day the autopsy on Paige was completed.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to pay for Paige’s funeral expenses.

It was the 22nd homicide in York City for 2022.