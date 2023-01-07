14-year-old boy walking to bus stop robbed in North York

Police are searching for the person who robbed a 14-year-old boy Wednesday in North York as the boy was walking to his bus stop.

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the 700 block of Albright Avenue, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Police said the boy came in contact with the suspect wearing a coat with a fur-lined hood. The suspect, who was described as a male of unknown age, grabbed the victim and shoved him up against a building.

The suspect removed the cell phone from the victim’s pants pocket and looked through it for several moments, police said, and then took victim’s backpack off him and rummaged through it.

While the suspect looked through the backpack, the victim fled.

MORE:Red Lion residents fume over district's transgender policy

MORE:Free Miller Music Festival comes to downtown York

MORE:Celebrate MLK Day with the York City nonprofit giving local boys support

Police did not say if the suspect was armed.

A photo of the suspect was retrieved from video footage, but the suspect’s face is not seen.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect, should contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org.