York City homicide investigation leads to multiple gun, drug arrests

The investigation into the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman in York City on New Year’s Eve not only led to a suspect in that case but also to multiple gun and drug arrests.

York City Police's investigation into the shooting death of Paige Amiya, which occurred in the early morning hours of Dec. 31, ultimately led to criminal homicide charges filed against Alajah Elizabeth Holmes, 19.

During that investigation, police said officers reviewed a number of video clips posted on social media of reckless shooting in public spaces.

Utilizing the video evidence obtained during the homicide investigation, York City’s Violence Intervention Unit obtained and executed four search warrants between Jan. 4 and Jan. 5. The result, and three adults and one juvenile were arrested.

More:Inspector dings Caribbean eatery over cleanliness

More:No deaths, but DUI arrests up significantly during New Year's holiday

More:Suspect arrested in 2021 shooting death at Manchester Township park

The search warrants netted 2.5 pounds of marijuana, 110 grams of cocaine, 19 grams of heroin, 59 grams of crack cocaine and three firearms. One of the firearms was stolen and another outfitted with an autosear, a device that turns a gun into a fully automatic weapon.

York City Police Violence Intervention Unit is a 14-member unit that started work in February of last year to help stem gun violence in the city.

The new unit is essentially an expansion of the department's Group Violence Initiative unit, but it works 24/7 and has its own hotline, 717-676-1238, to report crime or give a tip.