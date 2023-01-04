York City woman died from gunshot wound to back: coroner

An 18-year-old woman who died after being shot early Saturday morning in York City was shot in the back, an autopsy revealed.

An autopsy completed by the York County Coroner's Office Tuesday revealed that Paige Amiya died as a result of the gunshot wound to the back.

Amiya died at Wellspan York Hospital just before 1:30 a.m. after being found shot by York City Police in the 300 block of West Jackson Street, not far from her home.

Alajah Elizabeth Holmes, 19, is wanted on a charge of criminal homicide in the shooting, police said Monday. Investigators are asking for help in locating Holmes.

Anyone with information about the incident or knowledge of where Holmes may be can submit an anonymous tip through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

You can also email York City Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org; call the York City Police Tipline at 717-849-2204; or call the York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.