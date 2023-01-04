Blunt force trauma killed woman struck by tractor-trailer, autopsy says

A 37-year-old woman struck by a tractor-trailer last week died as a result of blunt force trauma received in the hit-and-run crash, an autopsy revealed.

The York County Coroner’s Office released the results of the autopsy conducted on Kristi Why, who died last Wednesday night when a tractor-trailer hit her near an I-83 off ramp on Route 30 in Manchester Township. The autopsy was completed Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Why was pronounced dead at the scene just after 9 p.m. She and a friend were walking in the area when Why fell and injured herself near the off-ramp. According to the coroner’s office, Why was struck by the truck before she could get up.

Investigators have asked anyone who was driving with a dashboard camera in the area of Interstate 83 and Route 30 from 8:40 p.m. to 9:05 p.m. on Wednesday to contact state police at 717-428-1011.

Troopers also release a blurry photo of what they believe to be the tractor-trailer in the hope that someone will be able to identify it.

"If you look behind the utility truck in the picture, you will see a picture of the tractor-trailer which was involved in the hit and run," Trooper James Grothey said. "This was the best picture we had of the vehicle. This is the truck we believed struck and killed the woman. The trailer was white in color with black lettering on the side of it."