Coroner IDs York City woman killed in New Year's Eve shooting

The York County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman killed on New Year's Eve in York City.

Paige Amiya, 18, of York City, died on New Year's Eve after being shot in the 300 block of West Jackson Street around 12:30 a.m., police said.

Alajah Elizabeth Holmes, 19, is wanted on a charge of criminal homicide in the shooting, police said Monday. Police are asking for help in locating Holmes.

More:Shooting suspect threatened woman twice in weeks before: Police

More:York City Police looking for woman they say killed 18-year-old on New Year's Eve

More:State police seek dash cam footage in case of fatal hit-and-run

Amiya had been walking in that area when shots were fired, according to the coroner’s office. She was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:17 a.m.

An autopsy on Tuesday determined that Amiya was killed by a gunshot wound to the back, and that the manner of death was homicide, according to the coroner's report.

Anyone with information about the incident can submit an anonymous tip to York City Police through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

You can also email York City Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org; call the York City Police Tipline at 717-849-2204; or call the York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.