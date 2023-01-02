York City Police looking for woman they say killed 18-year-old on New Year's Eve

York City Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a woman suspected of shooting another woman on New Year's Eve.

Alajah Elizabeth Holmes, 19, is wanted on a charge of criminal homicide in the shooting of an 18-year-old, police said Monday.

Officers dispatched to the 300 block of West Jackson Street just after 12:30 a.m. for a reported shooting found the woman with a gunshot wound.

The 18-year-old had been walking in that area when shots were fired, according to a York County Coroner’s Office report. She was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:17 a.m.

York City Police detectives are investigating the incident.

Some of the woman’s next of kin have been notified, the coroner’s office said, and her name will be released when more family members are contacted.

An autopsy of the woman is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Anyone with information about the incident can submit an anonymous tip through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

You can also email York City Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org; call the York City Police Tipline at 717-849-2204; or call the York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.