State police seek dash cam footage in case of fatal hit-and-run

State police investigating the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian last week on Route 30 are seeking anyone who was driving in the area with a dashboard camera at the time crash.

Kristi Why, 37, of no fixed address, fell while walking near an off ramp for Interstate 83 late Wednesday night. Before she could get back up, an unidentified white tractor-trailer heading south on Interstate 83 exited onto eastbound Route 30 and hit her, according to police.

The operator of the tractor-trailer did not stop, and attempts to locate the vehicle have been unsuccesful, police said.

Investigators now are asking anyone who was driving with a dashboard camera in the area of Interstate 83 and Route 30 from 8:40 p.m. to 9:05 p.m. on Wednesday to contact state police at 717-428-1011.

Troopers also release a blurry photo of what they believe to be the tractor-trailer in the hope that someone will be able to identify it.

"If you look behind the utility truck in the picture, you will see a picture of the tractor-trailer which was involved in the hit and run," Trooper James Grothey said. "This was the best picture we had of the vehicle. This is the truck we believed struck and killed the woman. The trailer was white in color with black lettering on the side of it."

Why was declared dead at the scene, according to the York County Coroner's Office. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown to determine the cause of death, the coroner reported.