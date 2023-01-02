Shooting suspect threatened woman twice in weeks before: Police

A York City man threatened his ex-partner twice last month before he shot her and her son in her home shortly before Christmas, police alleged.

Isaac Newton Ramos-Perez, 44, is facing charges of two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and a count of illegal possession of a firearm in the case.

He allegedly shot Yocasta Guzman Beltran, 44, and Jasell Custa, 26, seriously injuring them both during a confrontation in a home in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street on Dec. 23, York City Police said in charging documents.

Investigators found four bullet shell casings at the scene, police said.

Leading up to the shooting, investigators alleged Ramos-Perez threatened Guzman Beltran at the home two other times in December.

He was charged in both incidents after Guzman Beltran reported them.

The first time, police said, he allegedly forced Guzman Beltran out of her home at knifepoint on Dec. 5.

That led to the filing of misdemeanor charges of making terroristic threats and simple assault and a summary offense of harassment against Ramos-Perez.

He apparently wasn’t arrested then. A warrant was issued, police said in the criminal complaint.

Ramos-Perez allegedly went back to the house Dec. 20, pulled a gun on Guzman Beltran while she was outside and forced her back in, according to her second report. He allegedly told her he knew she called police and made the first report and that he was wanted, the complaint shows.

He was later charged with misdemeanor counts of stalking and simple assault in that incident.

Three days later, Ramos-Perez allegedly returned and may have broken into the house.

Investigators found a pry bar and a screwdriver near an open window out back, the complaint shows.

Guzman Beltran told police she was in a bathroom when she heard a commotion. She walked out, and Ramos-Perez allegedly threatened her with a gun, police said.

He tried to force the woman into the basement, but then her son, Custa, told him to get out of the house and that he was calling police, according to the complaint.

Another person in the house heard Custa yelling, “Newton stop,” referring to Ramos-Perez’s middle name, the complaint shows.

Then the person heard gunfire, police said.

Guzman Beltran and Custa were taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious, life-threatening injuries, police said.

Ramos-Perez allegedly fled.

Shortly after the shooting, police put out a call for tips in finding him. They said he was seen driving from the scene in a gray 2004 Ford F-150 with a Pennsylvania license plate number of ZTB-1252. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information can reach police via the Crimewatch site, yorkcitypolice.com, or by calling the department’s tip line at 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.