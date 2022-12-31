Woman killed early Saturday in York City shooting

York City Police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman that occurred early Saturday morning.

Officers dispatched to the 300 block of West Jackson Street just after 12:30 a.m. for a reported shooting found the woman with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she died.

York City Police detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident can submit an anonymous tip through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

You can also email York City Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.or or call the York City Police Tipline at 717-849-2204 or call the York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.