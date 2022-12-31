Suspect identified in shooting that injured 3, including toddler

A suspect has been identified in the Dec. 9 York City shooting that resulted in three people being wounded, including a 3-year-old boy.

“We do have a suspect, but we are not ready to release any new details just yet,” York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz said.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street around 4:30 p.m. The victims, a 23-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man and 3-year-old boy, were transported to a hospital by a privately owned vehicle.

More details will be released as they become available.