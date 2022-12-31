18-year-old woman dies in early morning York City shooting

York City Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman that occurred early Saturday morning.

Officers dispatched to the 300 block of West Jackson Street just after 12:30 a.m. for a reported shooting found the woman with a gunshot wound.

The 18-year-old had been walking in that area when shots were fired, according to a York County Coroner’s Office report,. She was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:17 a.m.

York County Deputy Coroner Karen Frank was dispatched to the hospital and certified the death.

York City Police detectives are investigating the incident.

Some of the woman’s next of kin has been notified, the coroner’s office said, but her name will be released when more family members are contacted.

An autopsy of the woman is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident can submit an anonymous tip through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

You can also email York City Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.or or call the York City Police Tipline at 717-849-2204 or call the York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.