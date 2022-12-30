York County man accused of biting of 10-month-old child

A York County man has been charged with the aggravated assault of a 10-month-old child, which allegedly included biting the child twice.

Joseph Wakeley, 31, of Felton was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child as well as three misdemeanor charges of various degrees, including simple assault.

Wakeley was arraigned on those charges Tuesday before Magisterial Court Judge Thomas Harteis. Bail was set at $25,000, which Wakeley was unable to post, and he was booked into the York County Prison.

Charges against Wakeley stem from an incident that occurred Oct. 15 in Glen Rock. It started with an argument with the mother of his 10-month-old child about bruises on the child, according to court documents. In the midst of the argument, Wakeley allegedly trashed the apartment where the woman lived, causing nearly $2,000 in damage and left.

Officers from the Southern York County Regional Police told the mother to take the child to York Hospital for an examination. During the exam, two bite marks were discovered on the child, one on a shoulder and another on the lower back, according to court documents. The bite mark on the shoulder was more severe than the one on the lower back. The final exam report stated the bite marks were made by an adult and that they were “dangerous and there is a risk of infection at the site of the bite.”

The report also said the bite on the child’s shoulder had the impression of a lip piercing. Wakeley had two lower lip piercings at the time of the incident.

In a Dec. 16 interview with a York County Child, Youth and Families caseworker, Wakeley said he was playing around and bit the child too hard.

A preliminary hearing in this case is set for Jan. 10 before Magisterial Court Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney.