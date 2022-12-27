Trailer stolen from Red Lion grocery store on Christmas Eve

Around 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve, two people stole a trailer stored behind Jerry's Great Valu in Red Lion.

The suspects used a Chevrolet Avalanche to steal a Griffin dump-bed trailer, which had Pennsylvania license plate XLLW3678, York County Regional Police said.

Those who recognize the vehicle, trailer or suspects involved should reach out to York County Regional Police Department or call 911.

MORE:Coroner IDs woman killed in Jackson Township house fire

MORE:Food inspector notes crumbs in owner's beard, plus results from four other restaurants

MORE:York County may ring in the New Year wet

MORE:Unhoused in York: At 18, Vinnie says she's built for life on the streets