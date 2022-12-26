Police seek suspect in double shooting shortly before Christmas

Attempted homicide charges await a York-area man accused of shooting two people shortly before Christmas.

Isaac Ramos-Perez, 44, faces five felony counts after York City Police suspect he opened fire at a house in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street around 10:20 a.m. Friday. He remained at large Monday. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were both shot and injured Friday, police said. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not released their identities.

Ramos-Perez was seen driving from the scene in a gray 2004 Ford F-150 with a Pennsylvania license plate, ZTB-1252, police said.

The charges were filed Friday, according to court information, with two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of illegal possession of a firearm listed.

Ramos-Perez has not yet been arrested.

Police are collecting tips in the case, including information on where to find Ramos-Perez. Anyone with information can reach police via: the Crimewatch site, yorkcitypolice.com, calling the department’s tip line at 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234, or emailing the detective on the case, Andy Baez, at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Police consider him armed and dangerous.

Before Friday's shooting, Ramos-Perez was charged with threats, harassment and simple assault from an incident on Dec. 4, according to court records.

He was also out on bail while charged with theft counts from a case that was initially filed in May, further court records show.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.