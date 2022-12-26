Case of alleged group home homicide moves forward after two years

A Franklin Township man is headed to court on charges related to the alleged fatal stabbing of a mental health group home employee on Christmas Eve.

The case moved out of a district court last week, almost two years to the day after he was charged.

Investigators allege Patrick Guyer, 26, killed Arthur Stanley, of Penn Township, after breaking into the staff office at a TrueNorth Wellness Services group home in the 300 block of High Street in Hanover during the early morning hours of Dec. 24, 2020.

The attack came as Guyer made accusations that staff at the home bullied him when he was a resident, and that one worker sexually abused his ex-girlfriend, according to police.

A witness told Hanover Borough police they saw a car similar to the type Guyer drove parked near the facility.

Police seek suspect in double shooting shortly before Christmas

'I'd seen bruises': Tyree Bowie testifies at trial in Dante Mullinix's death

What does Pa. and federal law say about transgender student rights?

The witness then heard a woman scream. When they went to check on the noise, they found the staff office door was forced open and a gun on a door mat, police said in charging documents.

Guyer allegedly chased the 59-year-old Stanley in the room with a kitchen knife before stabbing him multiple times and killing him, according to investigators.

When police interviewed Guyer, he allegedly stated he would’ve killed any staff member he found in the office that morning, even if multiple people had been there. He allegedly told police where to find the knife, and they located an apparently blood-covered knife in the basement of his home in Franklin Township, according to the documents.

Guyer also allegedly said he was driven to the act because staff bullied him when he was a past resident of the group home, police said.

Investigators learned he filed a report that Dec. 16, about a week before the stabbing, where he accused an employee of sexually abusing his ex-girlfriend while she resided at the home. The two apparently broke up over the situation, according to charging documents.

Then on Dec. 19, police said Guyer called the woman and left a voicemail where he allegedly threatened to stab her.

Guyer was charged with criminal homicide and a felony count of burglary. He was then taken into custody that Christmas without bail, according to court information.

Since then, his preliminary hearing in the district court in Hanover was postponed six times through 2021 and 2022, until it was then held Dec. 20, court records show.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

From there, the case was advanced to the York County Court of Common Pleas.

Guyer is scheduled to be formally arraigned into the court on Jan. 17, court records show.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.