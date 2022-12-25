Police investigate Christmas Eve shooting in West York

Staff report

West York Police were investigating a late-night shooting on Christmas Eve.

The borough police department issued a news release around 11:24 p.m. Saturday stating that officers were investigating a "shooting incident" at West Market and Dewey streets. The release asked people to avoid the area.

— Check back later for more information.

More:10-year-old leads cops on chase in Gettysburg with younger brother in SUV: Police

More:'It's been an adventure': Timeline Arcade opens window to retro gaming past

More:'I'd seen bruises': Tyree Bowie testifies at trial in Dante Mullinix's death