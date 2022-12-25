10-year-old leads cops on chase in Gettysburg with younger brother in SUV: Police

Kaitlyn Alanis

The Charlotte Observer (TNS)

A 10-year-old boy led state troopers on a late-night police chase in Gettysburg while his younger brother was his passenger, according to authorities in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers spotted a red Ford Explorer traveling without headlights shortly before midnight Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to a news release.

The SUV was then seen going the wrong way around a traffic circle in Gettysburg, authorities said.

A state trooper activated their lights and sirens, officials said, trying to get the driver to pull over.

The driver ignored authorities and began driving the wrong way down a street, according to the release. The driver also ignored red traffic signals, authorities said.

Police initiated a chase, and the SUV “continued to swerve wildly across the roadway and fluctuated speed,” authorities said.

The chase lasted about 3 miles, police said, until the SUV struck a utility pole.

Authorities learned the driver was a 10-year-old child, and his 6-year-old sibling was in the vehicle with him.

The children, who police said were not hurt, were then taken home to their mother.