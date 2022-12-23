Police investigate York City shooting that left two injured

Police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that left two injured in York City.

York City Police Capt. Daniel Lentz said investigators have a suspect in the shooting that occurred just before 10:30 a.m. in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street. He could not provide more details.

Lentz said officers found a 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, each with a gunshot wound, when they responded to the scene.

More:Woman found dead after Jackson Township house fire

More:Missing York City juvenile found: police

More:Family astonished by bruises, 'welts' on 2-year-old Dante Mullinix

The two were transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said, but their condition was unknown.

York City Police detectives were notified and are investigating the incident.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Anyone with information about the shooting can submit a tip via Crimewatch or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

You can also email Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org. You may also call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or call the York City Police Department directly at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.