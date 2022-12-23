Former Spring Grove football all-star gets probation in assault case

A former high school football all-star will do a year of probation and community service to settle accusations he punched a referee last year.

Tyree Brooks, 20, was sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of simple assault.

The term, handed down by York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness, called for a 12-month probation and 35 hours of community service, court records show. Counts of aggravated assault and assault on a sports official were dismissed as part of the Brooks’ plea on Oct. 24.

Police investigate York City shooting that left two injured

'I'd seen bruises': Tyree Bowie testifies at trial in Dante Mullinix's death

York County lawmakers highlighted in Jan. 6 investigators' report

The admission came about a year after police alleged Brooks punched a referee and knocked him out following a Spring Grove Area High School football game on Oct. 1, 2021.

Police said the referee had earlier ejected Brooks for unsportsmanlike conduct during the game against Dover Area High School.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

That season, Brooks was a 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior at Spring Grove. He was also a York-Adams Division I First Team All-Star linebacker during the 2020 football season.

Brooks previously apologized for his conduct through his attorney, George Marros.

"Tyree accepts responsibility for his conduct and understands that there is no excuse for his actions," the statement read. "Tyree also understands the harm ... his actions have brought."

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.